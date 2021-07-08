PAUL NGWENYA a.k.a PJ sadly passed on 29/06/21 in San Bernardino California .

He was found unresponsive but the coroner says this was a death due to natural causes. He left Zimbabwe 20 ears ago in 2001 and joined the Mugabe, Zanu pf trek by Zimbabweans across the diaspora. He actually phoned his parents, my mum and dad in Zimbabwe on 27/ 06/21 highly excited that he had been advised that his USA Settlement would be sent to him in 90 days of less. He indicated that he would be in Zimbabwe as soon as he received his documents so that his USA children would see his roots in Africa. Yesterday, I was contacted by someone, GOD Bless this person to say, please contact me I need to give you some sad news about Paul. I made the contact and was advised by this person that Paul sadly passed away in his room on June 29/06/21 and his death was due to natural causes.It is so sad to see that after such a long road and the struggles faced by Zimbabweans across the diaspora and what he had to go through including making an Asylum claim which had now been settled and he was due to receive the paperwork within 90 days, he sadly never lived to see that settlement,…Gone too soon RIPThe family across the diaspora are fervently trying to work out the way forward which can be 1. Repatriation of the body back to Zimbabwe 2. Burial in the USA3.Cremation in the USAWhile our parents are in Zimbabwe we have to consider that Paul was a gown up man aged 41 and half years old with USA children whose interests must be taken into consideration.the family also needs to explore the option of flying his parents to the USA for burial and us , his brother and sister the UK flying across to the USA for burial, Whatever option, a decision will be made shortly and you will all be advised but yes Paul has left this world. Gone too soon,..RIP , I love you little Bro, I miss you , we’ll meet at JESUS feet. Untill then, GOD Bless you..I love you! To all friends and family I say its painfull for all but he is in a better place, no more pain, tears or sorrow he is in GOD’s hands. Luke 20:36For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection. Sibusiso Ngwenya