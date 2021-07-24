Paul Ngwenya funeral service will be held at 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.

Thank you all for your support and condolence messages. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all COVID-19 protocol including masking up, social distancing and crowd limit will be in place to ensure everyone is kept safe. Its understandable, many people will therefore sadly not be able to attend as its strictly by invite event. Family would like to ask the public to respect this please. For any queries please contact Sibusiso Ngwenya on whatsapp 0044 79 391 00534.

Thank you.