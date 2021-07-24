- CENTRES FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC) twenty four seven. Saving Lives, Protecting People COVID-19 IN ZIMBABWE LEVEL 4: Very High Level of COVID-19.
- Britons may be charged over £2,250 to stop unnecessary trips to 60 COVID-19 red list countries including Zimbabwe, Cuba and Indonesia.
- 400 YEAR OLD DLODLO RUINS-Great Zimbabwe , Khami Ruins, Tsindi Ruins , Mtoko Ruins, Masembura, Garaubikirwe and Matanda Achiwawa ruins., Chipadze Ruins or Harleigh Farm Ruins, Ziwa Ruins , Majiri Ruins and Musimbira Ruins are all a glimpse into Zimbabwe's history .
- Paul Ngwenya funeral service will be held at 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.
- Zimbabwe, recorded 62 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours
Paul Ngwenya funeral service will be held at 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.
Paul Ngwenya funeral service will be held at 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.
Thank you all for your support and condolence messages. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all COVID-19 protocol including masking up, social distancing and crowd limit will be in place to ensure everyone is kept safe. Its understandable, many people will therefore sadly not be able to attend as its strictly by invite event. Family would like to ask the public to respect this please. For any queries please contact Sibusiso Ngwenya on whatsapp 0044 79 391 00534.
Thank you.