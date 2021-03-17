PDP sec gen Rukanda has recalled MP Biti , MP Madzimure , MP Chikwinya, MP Phulu , MP Mahlangu and MP Tsunga from parliament



PDP secretary general Mr Benjamin Rukanda has written to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti MP of Harare East, William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Nhlahla Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda read the letter from Mr Rukanda announcing the recall this afternoon in Parliament. chronicle