PDP sec gen Rukanda has recalled MP Biti , MP Madzimure , MP Chikwinya, MP Phulu , MP Mahlangu and MP Tsunga from parliament

- The NHS has been told “there will be a significant reduction” in COVID vaccine appointments and supply from the end of March 2021, according to a leaked letter.
- MDC Alliance MPs Biti, Madzimure, Chikwinya and 3 other MPs have been recalled from parliament by their former party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
- Gokwe South Rural district council chief executive Velani has died after 2 strokes in 3 months.
- BREAKING NEWS: Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and Senator James Makore have joined Zanu PF.
PDP secretary general Mr Benjamin Rukanda has written to Parliament recalling Tendai Biti MP of Harare East, William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Nhlahla Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).
Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda read the letter from Mr Rukanda announcing the recall this afternoon in Parliament. chronicle