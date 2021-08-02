- PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED IN THE US or European Union no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country as from 04:00 BST on Monday 02-08-21.
- (ZRP) seek Khumalo Primary headmistress, Stella Mhlanga who shared a photo of her private parts on her Whatsapp status.
- YOUNG BULAWAYO Dr Surprise Shamiso Matekere succumbed to covid-19 on Thursday.
- Paul Ngwenya funeral service- 9:00am USA Carlifornia time on Friday 30-07-21 at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel 1299 E. Highland Avenue San Bernardino, CA 92404.
- COVID Vaccine passports have effectively been introduced in England after a change to the NHS app : “You may need to show your NHS Covid Pass at places that have chosen to use the service”.
PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED IN THE US or European Union no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country as from 04:00 BST on Monday 02-08-21.
PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED IN THE US or European Union no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country as from 04:00 BST on Monday 02-08-21. BBC