People who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will still be expected to self-isolate if they show COVID-19 symptoms, new government advice says.



The government’s updated “stay at home” guidance says that even people who have received both of their vaccines, and therefore have maximum protection, would need to self-isolate.

As of Saturday, 3,674,266 people had received two doses, while 30,444,829 had received one.

The new guidance reads: “While COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to reduce the likelihood of severe illness for those who have received them, we do not yet know for certain by how much they reduce the likelihood of a vaccinated person spreading COVID-19 to others.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have received a positive test result, you should still follow this guidance and self-isolate even if you have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This will reduce the risk of spreading infection and help to protect other people.”

The guidance concedes “it may be difficult for some people to separate themselves from others in their household”, for example if they live with children or have caring responsibilities.

However, it urges people to follow self-isolation advice "to the best of your ability in these circumstances".

Last week, figures suggested around three in 20 adults in England who tested positive for COVID while self-isolating did not fully adhere to legal requirements.

Some 14% of adults said they had carried out at least one activity during their self-isolation period that did not adhere to the rules, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Non-adherence with self-isolation requirements is illegal, unless there are exceptional circumstances such as emergency medical reasons.