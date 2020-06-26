- PETROL AND DIESEL prices have gone up by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today. The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.
- 18 PEOPLE WERE TRAVELLING IN TWO VEHICLES, ACCOMPANYING, the body of their deceased relative today when five people died after their car lost brakes in the Mavhuradonha mountains in Tete area in Muzarabani, seven kilometres shy of completing the notorius Mavhuradonha mountain range.
- 'QUEEN BEE' a.k.a KUDA TAGWIREI WHO IS PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and Sakunda Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei, has so far made millions , arguably from controversial deals including funding the Command Agriculture Scheme, will now make a massive profit of US$54 million in yet another questionable deal without going to tender.
- The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has allegedly arrested Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo over a Coronavirus tender scam.
PETROL AND DIESEL prices have gone up by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today. The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.
PETROL AND DIESEL prices have gone up by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.
The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.
According to the latest pricing structure released by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), the pump price of petrol is now pegged at $71,62 a litre while diesel is now selling at $62,77 per litre.
Zera said operators may, however, still sell at below the cap depending on their trading advantage.
“Please be advised that the fuel prices are effective Wednesday 24 2020,” said the energy regulator.
Early this month, Zera adjusted the pump price of petrol to $28,96 a litre from $21,77 while diesel price was increased to $24,93 a litre from $21,52.
Zimbabwe is presently battling fuel shortages, with long queues at most service stations resurfacing.
Speculation is rife that some fuel operators were selling less fuel to motorists on the open market, before channelling most of their stocks to the parallel market where it was being sold in foreign currency at prices ranging between US0,90c and US$1,40.