PETROL AND DIESEL prices have gone up by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today. The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.

The price of fuel has gone up for the second time this month with petrol and diesel increasing by an average of 147 percent and 152 percent respectively with effect from today.

According to the latest pricing structure released by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), the pump price of petrol is now pegged at $71,62 a litre while diesel is now selling at $62,77 per litre.

Zera said operators may, however, still sell at below the cap depending on their trading advantage.

“Please be advised that the fuel prices are effective Wednesday 24 2020,” said the energy regulator.

Early this month, Zera adjusted the pump price of petrol to $28,96 a litre from $21,77 while diesel price was increased to $24,93 a litre from $21,52.

Zimbabwe is presently battling fuel shortages, with long queues at most service stations resurfacing.

Speculation is rife that some fuel operators were selling less fuel to motorists on the open market, before channelling most of their stocks to the parallel market where it was being sold in foreign currency at prices ranging between US0,90c and US$1,40.