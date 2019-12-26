- PHILIPPINES TYPHOON PHANFONE: OVER 58,000 evacuated, at least 13 people killed , trail of devastation across the storm battered islands with gusts of 190km/h (118mph)
- WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION (WHO) CONCERNED OVER HUMANITARIAN crisis in Idlib after nearly 130,000 civilians have all in just 30 days, fled Syria's northwestern province of Idlib torn by the long civil war.
- SKYWATCHERS FROM QATAR AND OMAN TO INDIA AND SINGAPORE were treated to a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Thursday.
- GLOBAL POLLUTION AND HOW CITIES RANK amongst the 20 worst urban air polluted nations, Pakistan ranks 1ST for urban air pollution, with the unenviable title of the most polluted country in the world
- THE wife and three children of a murdered SA, Zim businessman Bheki Ndlovu (44 , boycotted his burial at his rural home in Phumula, Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.
PHILIPPINES TYPHOON PHANFONE: OVER 58,000 evacuated, at least 13 people killed , trail of devastation across the storm battered islands with gusts of 190km/h (118mph)
PHILIPPINES TYPHOON PHANFONE: OVER 58,000 evacuated, at least 13 people killed , trail of devastation across the storm battered islands with gusts of 190km/h (118mph), destroying homes and power lines, countless people missing, 15,000 stranded as they tried to make their way home for Christmas at ports when ferries services were suspended. more news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya-bbc.
WELCOME EVERYONE: 283,677 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.
INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 283,677 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes24,468 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,789https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/video
s/10216973817674517/?t=4