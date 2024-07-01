PHOPHI Ramathuba’s appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe

Phophi Ramathuba’s election as the first female premier of South Africa’s Limpopo province has reignited discussions on Zimbabwe’s socio-economic impact on neighboring countries, particularly regarding healthcare and public services. Ramathuba, known for her outspoken criticism of Zimbabwean governance failures, highlighted issues of strain on South Africa’s health system due to Zimbabweans seeking medical treatment across the border.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu emphasized that Ramathuba’s election serves as a wake-up call for Zimbabwe to prioritize its own public amenities rather than burdening neighboring countries. He pointed out that her stance on these issues is unlikely to soften, especially following her election victory, which reflects local concerns over service delivery and infrastructure within South Africa.

Mukundu suggested that Ramathuba’s hardened position could lead to closer scrutiny of resource allocation and potentially stricter measures concerning Zimbabweans seeking assistance in South Africa. This could complicate fraternal relations between ANC and Zanu-PF and increase pressure on Zimbabwean leaders to address domestic socio-economic issues effectively.

In Limpopo’s Musina Municipality, concerns over the impact of undocumented immigrants on local infrastructure and services have been voiced by officials like Mayor Nkhanedzeni Godfrey Mawela. He highlighted challenges faced by municipalities in providing services meant for local populations when these are also utilized by foreign nationals.

Overall, Ramathuba’s election underscores broader regional dynamics and the imperative for Zimbabwean leaders to focus on improving domestic governance and service delivery to reduce reliance on neighboring countries like South Africa.

