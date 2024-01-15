‘PLAWN MOTORS Bulawayo advert wants Shona’s only for bike messenger job’s

‘PLAWN MOTORS Bulawayo job advert wants Shonas only for bike messenger job

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Plawn Motors, a renowned automotive company based in Harare, is under fire for an allegedly discriminatory job advertisement that explicitly favors Shona-speaking candidates over the predominantly Ndebele-speaking population in Bulawayo. The company’s recent call for a bike messenger, with proficiency in both Shona and English, has sparked outrage and accusations of tribalism within the community.

In a scathing critique, veteran journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda expressed his discontent with Plawn Motors, questioning the motives behind their specific language requirements. Sibanda is quoted as saying, “Plawn Motors want to employ a messenger who is resident in Bulawayo, who can speak English and Shona fluently. Is this a mistake or this company has an agenda. Who will you be servicing in Bulawayo, will it be Shona people only?”

Sibanda’s comments reflect the sentiments of many who see this job advertisement as a blatant attempt to segregate and marginalize Ndebele-speaking individuals and other ethnic groups in the city. The term “Cooperate Gukurahundi” has been used by critics to draw parallels between Plawn Motors’ alleged discriminatory practices and the historical ethnic conflicts that plagued the region.

The qualifications listed by Plawn Motors include O levels, proficiency in Shona and English, and three years of messenger experience. While these qualifications may seem standard for a messenger position, the controversial addition of “Applicants Restricted to Bulawayo Residents” has fueled accusations of tribalistic hiring practices.

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda took to social media to express his disapproval, using hashtags such as #PlawnMotorsMustGo, #NoToTribalism, and #NoToDiscrimination. His post has gained traction, with many locals echoing his sentiments and calling for accountability from Plawn Motors.

Local activists and community leaders are now mobilizing efforts to address what they perceive as an attempt to divide the people of Bulawayo along tribal lines.

Source – Byo24