POLICE ADMIT no arrests yet after several men commandeered a Boundary Express Bus and stabbed passengers

Police have dismissed information circulating on social media platforms alleging that the notorious robbers who pounced on passengers and crew of Beitbridge bound Boundary Express bus have been arrested.

Several people were hospitalised at Masvingo General Hospital after being stabbed by the armed robbers who commandeered the bus and robbed passengers between Mvuma and Mushagashe tollgate during the night.

From the day of the incident, police have been on a massive manhunt for the robbers.

Yesterday, social media platforms were awash with messages claiming that one suspected armed robber had been arrested.

Also accompanying the messages was a picture of a man who is said to have been nabbed in connection with the armed robbery case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the photo circulating was of a suspect wanted by police for another robbery case that occurred earlier this month at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita.

“The ZRP has taken note of posts circulating on social media alleging that some of the robbers involved in the Boundary Express Bus robbery in Masvingo have been arrested,” he said.

“The public should take note that the suspects have not yet been arrested.

“The photo circulating is that of a suspect wanted by CID Zaka in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Nyika Growth Point on June 09, 2021 and the subsequent recovery of a stolen single cab Ford Ranger vehicle after a chase out with the police and arrest of Abraham Muzamba who is now appearing before the courts. His accomplices ran away and police are pursuing them.

“It is not clear if these suspects were involved in the Boundary Express Bus robbery. Once the suspects for the Boundary Express Bus robbery are arrested the public will certainly be advised. The status of Wonder Mahuni, whose photo has also gone viral, is currently being verified with the courts.”

The Boundary Express coach reportedly left Mbudzi roundabout in Harare around 8pm on Sunday and the unidentified armed robbers carrying knives, pistols and machetes were also on the bus when it set out for Beitbridge.

It has since emerged from some of the victims that the suspects had a small vehicle that was following behind the bus and was used as a getaway after the robbery.

Besides sustaining deep cuts all over their bodies, some of the passengers were thoroughly beaten up by the suspects who got away with cash and other valuables after ordering the bus driver to move into the bush. – chronicle