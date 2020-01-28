Police arrested 63 illegal miners in Bindura mining areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Police arrested 63 illegal miners in Bindure mining areas on Monday and Tuesday.



Police in Mashonaland Central province have arrested 63 illegal miners under operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere” at Kitsiyatota, Garati and Makusha mining areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Commissioner David Mahoya confirmed the case.

“I can confirm that we have arrested 63 more illegal miners in Bindura and we are not going back with the operation hence illegal miners should not return to illegal mining areas because they will face arrest,” Mahoya said.

The police also recovered nine compressors, 5 generators and 3 cars which were carrying ore were impounded.

Illegal gold panners continue to cause serious land degradation in the province.- Byo24

