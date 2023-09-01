- Akon: Success allows me to make music for myself
- OVER 100 schools in England told to shut buildings with a type of concrete prone to collapse scramble to make arrangements as some pupils have already been told they will be learning remotely, in temporary classrooms or at different schools.
- A leader of the far-right Proud Boys has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, one of the longest terms yet handed out over the US Capitol riot.
- CALL FOR the high-security jail HMP Woodhill to be put into emergency measures amid attacks on officers and "chronic" staff shortages.
- POLICE NAME eight people who died in a head on collision which occurred on Wednesday along the Harare-Mutare Highway.
POLICE NAME eight people who died in a road traffic accident which occurred on Wednesday when a Honda Fit vehicle collided with a VW Toures just outside Marondera along the Harare-Mutare Highway.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The victims were positively identified as: Walter Marimo (19), Watch Silas (36), Gatawa Shadreck (46), Songore Masiyiwa (50), Desmond Makoso (28), Kenneth Mabwe (29), Andress Gondolosi (29) and Devine Watch (8).
Nyathi also urged motorists to exercise caution on the country’s roads and to avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so. newsday