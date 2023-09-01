POLICE NAME eight people who died in a head on collision which occurred on Wednesday along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

POLICE NAME eight people who died in a road traffic accident which occurred on Wednesday when a Honda Fit vehicle collided with a VW Toures just outside Marondera along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The victims were positively identified as: Walter Marimo (19), Watch Silas (36), Gatawa Shadreck (46), Songore Masiyiwa (50), Desmond Makoso (28), Kenneth Mabwe (29), Andress Gondolosi (29) and Devine Watch (8).

Nyathi also urged motorists to exercise caution on the country’s roads and to avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so. newsday