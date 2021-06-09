- MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa demanded compensation for party activists Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere, who spent 8 years at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for a murder charge which was quashed by the Supreme Court last week
- A Guruve Zimbabwe poisoned his girlfriend's well, a bucket of maize-meal, five minors, two adults after she greeted her ex-boyfriend.
- Under-30s set record-breaking day Covid-19 jab bookings, 100,000 bookings an hour between 07:00 and midday,
- A driver who was sacked after he was seen drinking in a social club while off work through illness has won his case at an employment tribunal.
- Adelaide Chikunguru replaces Mnangagwa's niece Helliate Rushwaya, as the ZBC substantive Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.
POLICE VEHICLES DESTROYED, KOMBI MINIBUSES BURNT and fife cops hospitalised after assault along Fort Street between 6th and 5th Avenue in the Bulawayo City Centre.
POLICE VEHICLES DESTROYED, KOMBI MINIBUSES BURNT and fife cops hospitalised after assault along Fort Street between 6th and 5th Avenue in the Bulawayo City Centre.
SUSPECTED touts and illegal money changers popularly known as Osiphatheleni on Wednesday attacked two police vehicles along Fort Street between 6th and 5th Avenue in the Bulawayo City Centre.
Five police officers who were among occupants in the Ford Fiesta vehicles were injured during the attack and have since been taken to hospital.
Police had to call in reinforcements to disperse the marauding crowd just before they set the police vehicles alight.
During the melee, two kombis were burnt to shells.
It is not yet known who burnt kombis.
chronicle