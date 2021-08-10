- POTHOLE:-4 dead 2 injured near Amazon on the Mbalabala-Masvingo Road at around 4PM today.
- Zimbabwe COVID LOCKDOWN extended, 14 days, business 8am, curfew dusk till dawn due to deaths and infections
- Lieutenant General David Sigauke now the commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with effect from 30 July 2021.
- A Mount Darwin man 27, killed his 82-year-old granddad with an axe handle over allegations of witchcraft.
- Nationalist and freedom fighter Jane Lungile Ngwenya died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday night at the age of 86.
More news to follow…. – online