PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA SAYS the Zimbabwean government was “sleeping” for the past 40 years under Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the Zimbabwean government as “sleeping” for the past 40 years.

In one of the rarest instances, the President has actually found blame on the government for the flopped economy. It was in an interview this week during the opening ceremony of the Madokero Mall and Sanganai Gated Complex units in Harare West.

The project cost $7.4 million USD and was funded by the Public Service Commission Pension Fund.

Mnangagwa stated that the fund has always been there yet underutilized, which is why he accused the government of sleeping as far as the country’s economy is concerned Byo24