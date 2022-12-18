- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA SAYS the Zimbabwean government was "sleeping" for the past 40 years under Mugabe.
- 17 YEAR OLD ZIMBABWE BULAWAYO MAKOKOBA GIRL gave birth to twins and died a week later from pulmonary edema.
- 'HARARE PROVINCIAL POLICE INTELLIGENCE officer Superintendent Vigai Maunganidze, leaked a University of Zimbabwe law degree examination paper resulting in the suspension of the examination'
- KUDA TAGWIREI'S SAKUNDA HOLDINGS deal provides Highlanders with US$450 000 for salaries and allowances, US$60 000 reserved for signing-on fees, per season, for three years, and US$60 000 for administrative purposes, every season.
- NELSON CHAMISA'S OPPOSITION party CCC says NO to Zimbabwe's Commonwealth return bid
PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA SAYS the Zimbabwean government was “sleeping” for the past 40 years under Mugabe.
PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA SAS the Zimbabwean government was “sleeping” for the past 40 years under Mugabe.
In one of the rarest instances, the President has actually found blame on the government for the flopped economy. It was in an interview this week during the opening ceremony of the Madokero Mall and Sanganai Gated Complex units in Harare West.
The project cost $7.4 million USD and was funded by the Public Service Commission Pension Fund.
Mnangagwa stated that the fund has always been there yet underutilized, which is why he accused the government of sleeping as far as the country’s economy is concerned
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has described the Zimbabwean government as “sleeping” for the past 40 years.
In one of the rarest instances, the President has actually found blame on the government for the flopped economy. It was in an interview this week during the opening ceremony of the Madokero Mall and Sanganai Gated Complex units in Harare West.
The project cost $7.4 million USD and was funded by the Public Service Commission Pension Fund.
Mnangagwa stated that the fund has always been there yet underutilized, which is why he accused the government of sleeping as far as the country’s economy is concerned Byo24