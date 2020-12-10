PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA EXPLAINS HOW IN 1972 after 10 yrs in prison, he was released and deported to Zambia ‘home?’ Mnangagwa narrates some of his liberation war history at the Victoria Falls Bridge yesterday , Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday visited the no man’s land on the Victoria Falls Bridge and relived memories of the day he was set free after 10 years of detention by the Rhodesian government before being deported to Zambia in 1972.Without giving the exact date, the President said he vividly remembers how as a 30-year-old man, the Rhodesian police dragged him to the bridge while he was in leg irons and hand cuffs and stopped at the no man’s land where they un-cuffed him and set him off to Zambia.He said he was released from Khami Prison in 1972 and had to be deported to Zambia because records then showed that he was supposed to be in the neighbouring country.After unveiling a remembrance plaque erected by the Victoria Falls City council at the local authority’s offices’ gate in honour of his illustrious contribution towards the liberation of the country, President Mnangagwa visited the spot on the Victoria Falls Bridge’s no man’s land where he was set free.He stood and pointed at the yellow lane where he was made to stand before being told to walk away after being un-cuffed.“It must be 48 years now since the time when I was released and brought here. I was released from prison in 1972 after spending 10 years in detention at Khami Prison. Records showed that I was (supposed to be) in Zambia so I had to be deported. I was taken to Grey Prison in Bulawayo for some time before being taken to Hwange Prison for some time again. I was then brought here to Victoria Falls and we were three blacks and one white man. I was in leg irons and hand cuffs and when we arrived at the yellow lane at the no man’s land on the bridge, they told me to turn around and face Rhodesia,” recalled the President.“This is the no man’s land and when you are here, no one can do anything. The Rhodesian police told me to turn around and then they un-cuffed me. They said you can now walk and go. Zambian police were standing on the other side to receive me. Besides the Zambians, there was Peter Baya who was in the Zanu high command and had been sent by General Tongogara to receive me. I didn’t know him at that time.”President Mnangagwa was accompanied to the bridge by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Ministers Cain Mathema (Primary and Secondary Education), Sithembiso Nyoni (Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises), Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution), Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu (Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry) and other Government officials.At one point he conversed in fluent Tonga with Advocate Mudenda. Tonga is widely spoken in Zambia as well as Binga and Hwange districts.The President has been in Victoria Falls since Tuesday and yesterday officially conferred city status to the resort town while today he is set to officiate at the Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) female councillors’ conference.The city presented him with Freedom of the City for his contribution to the town’s development.He signed the Freeman Roll to become the first citizen in the city books and was also handed a warrant/cascade with a key symbolising the freedom that goes with the Freedom of the City.In his acceptance of the recognition, President Mnangagwa said: “The honour for me personally symbolises my freedom from the arresting chains of the racist oppressive colonial regime and subsequent deportation through Victoria Falls to Zambia. Victoria Falls and Zambezi River also remind us of the inseparable connection we have with our sisterly neighbouring Republic of Zambia.“We have a shared past with regards to our struggle for independence and undoubtedly common aspirations for the mutual prosperity of our people.”Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Somveli Dhlamini said the city was grateful to the service rendered by President Mnangagwa hence the Freedom of the City.“The role played by the President in the liberation struggle at a tender age leading to the attainment of independence will not go unnoticed as it mirrors the President’s befitting stature as a role model to our youth and country at large,” he said. Chronicle