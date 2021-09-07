President Mnangagwa Militarised Zanu PF regime warns that all unvaccinated civil servants/ government officials must resign.



According to ZiFM Stereo, the government says all civil servants who are not willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 must resign so that they do not expose others to the virus.

The station reported that The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs who is also the leader of government business Ziyambi Ziyambi says this will ensure everyone’s safety. He was speaking during a Mashonaland West Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce meeting in Chinhoyi.

Reacting to the statement Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, “This is a very reckless statement by a government leader. Do they have the legal standing for such a position? You can’t run a country by constantly threatening people. Or they will come up with another Statutory Instrument again to add to the existing pile.”Has recently issued a statement that all citizens who want to attend church services and eat at restaurants must produce full vaccination certificates. – Byo24News