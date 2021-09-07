- 'MNANGAGWA'S REGIME offers colonial trains left by Rhodesians as transport solution, ZanuPf alternative to Chamisa's bullet trains'.
- A NEW HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE TAX WILL be introduced across the UK to pay for reforms to the care sector and NHS funding in England, the PM has said.
- BORIS JOHNSON SAID COLONIALISM IN AFRICA should never have ended and dismissed Britain’s role in slavery
- Exiled former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo says his hands are clean when it comes to electoral and political violence
- ZIMBABWE'S opposition MDC-Alliance and UPND of Zambia, plan to annihilate all long-standing ruling parties, especially former Liberation Movements in Africa by 2030.
President Mnangagwa Militarised Zanu PF regime warns that all unvaccinated civil servants/ government officials must resign.
According to ZiFM Stereo, the government says all civil servants who are not willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 must resign so that they do not expose others to the virus.
The station reported that The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs who is also the leader of government business Ziyambi Ziyambi says this will ensure everyone’s safety. He was speaking during a Mashonaland West Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce meeting in Chinhoyi.
Reacting to the statement Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, “This is a very reckless statement by a government leader. Do they have the legal standing for such a position? You can’t run a country by constantly threatening people. Or they will come up with another Statutory Instrument again to add to the existing pile.”Has recently issued a statement that all citizens who want to attend church services and eat at restaurants must produce full vaccination certificates. – Byo24News