PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe’s Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There’s panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!” according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.

Moyo said the decision was made by Mnangagwa, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube Director of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation Isaac Moyo.

Said Moyo, “Mnangagwa, Owen Mudha Ncube and Isaac Moyo have resolved to shutdown the Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There’s panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!”

In January 2019, Mnangagwa sanctioned a total internet shutdown in what critics called an attempt to hide growing reports of a violent crackdown on protesters.

Access to the internet and popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp has was blocked with Econet sending customers text messages relaying the government’s orders and calling the situation beyond their reasonable control. – Sibusiso Ngwenya-Byo24