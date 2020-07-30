- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe's Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There's panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!" according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.
- ZANU PF NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON Patrick Chinamasa warns US Ambassador to Zim , Brian Nichols, against meddling in the country's affairs and threatened him with expulsion, accusing him of "coordinating violence" ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
- 'STUPID!'-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.
- Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.
- NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.
Moyo said the decision was made by Mnangagwa, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube Director of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation Isaac Moyo.
Said Moyo, “Mnangagwa, Owen Mudha Ncube and Isaac Moyo have resolved to shutdown the Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There’s panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!”
In January 2019, Mnangagwa sanctioned a total internet shutdown in what critics called an attempt to hide growing reports of a violent crackdown on protesters.
Access to the internet and popular social media apps like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp has was blocked with Econet sending customers text messages relaying the government’s orders and calling the situation beyond their reasonable control. – Sibusiso Ngwenya-Byo24