PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS. IF YOU DREAM OF , TAKING OVER POWER FROM HIM, YOU HAVE HAD A NIGHTMARE ,” adding “As soon as you wake up, brew some traditional beer and pay rites to your ancestors. Tell your ancestors that you have had a bad omen and ask them why they allow such bad dreams in your life. “Go on and mislead each other. You can even ask your wife to chant your slogan say-ing forward with my husband” daring his detractors to dream on!

Mnangagwa said some people were burning the midnight oil plotting to dethrone him, but warned that their machinations would be crushed as he is firmly in control of both the ruling Zanu PF party and government.

Mnangagwa, rose to power after toppling his long time boss, the late Robert Mugabe, through a 2017 military coup.

Zanu-PF has insisted that the country is not in a crisis.

In his Saturday address, the Zanu-PF leader urged his lap dog party commissar Victor Matemadanda to publicly chastise those harbouring ambitions to take over power from him. ‘Commissar, tell people that if you dream being leader of the Zimbabwe, you have had a nightmare,..wake up!’.

“As soon as you wake up, brew some traditional beer and pay rites to your ancestors. Tell your ancestors that you have had a bad omen and ask them why they allow such bad dreams in your life.

“We got this teaching (of not plotting against a sitting leader) from (the late Zanla commander Josiah Magama Tongagara) Tongo long back, but we have not forgotten it.

“Zanu-PF should never, never shy away from doing that which is in the interest of the majority. We must never be swayed by individuals who pursue personal or sectional interests,” he added.

“We must know that the strength of the party is in the mobilisation of masses. The power of the party is in the people, not in Mnangagwa, not in the commissar. The power of the chairman is in the people. If people tell him to go, can he refuse?” Mnangagwa asked rhetorically.

“As a revolutionary party, we should never deviate from our revolutionary past. The revolution is our DNA … Do not let go your membership of Zanu-PF when it is night then claim it is during daylight.” – Sibusiso Ngwenya -newsday