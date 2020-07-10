PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS Zanu-PF will not cease to resist opposition or yield to unwelcome demands or planned demonstrations on 31 July which he said are meant to destabilise the Zimbabwe.

Addressing Zanu-PF members before a politburo meeting in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said his party has noted efforts to destabilise the education, health and security sectors.

He accused the opposition of conspiring with Zimbabwe’s “detractors” to cause the “economic pain” the country is going through.

“We shall never quiver or capitulate in the face of these machinations. Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party, a party of liberation, a party with a rich ideology, a rich history and a vision for the future,” said Mnangagwa.

“This character of our party is stronger than any challenge we may face no matte from what front or force.”

Mnangagwa also warned workers’ movements to steer clear of politics.

He said political parties should wait for the next elections to contest for power and not through demos.

“Sadly, we are seeing opposition parties clamoring for the space we occupy yet the local authorities under their purview are havens of corruption, malpractices and poor service delivery,” said Mnangagwa.

He said civil society organisations should stick to their mandate or be deregistered. Mnangagwa also called for foreign embassies to stop funding projects to destabilise his government. – Byo24