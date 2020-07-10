- ZNA Brighton Matura murdered his girlfriend Fungayi Tendayi and shot himself to death on Wednesday morning at Nyimo shopping centre in Sanyati.
- TWO MURDER ACCUSED INDIVIDUALS INCLUDING THE son of former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya, Foster, died in a car crash on Wednesday night along the Gweru-Mvuma Road in an accident that also claimed the life of a popular Gweru gold baron who was awaiting trial for murder.
- JUST LIKE AT TSVANGIRAI'S FUNREAL IN 2018, TEMPERS ONCE AGAIN FLARED up from he rowdy, violent MDC youth in Gutu, when Khuphe, arrived to pay her last respects to the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa was burying his late mother in Gutu on Tuesday.
- THE RULING PARTY ZANU-PF YESTERDAY SAID IT WOULD DEAL HARSHLY WITH THE PLANNED PROTESTS AGAINST PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S government on July 31, evoking memories of killings by the army of civilians in 2018 and January last year. "To Chamisa, we say don't be a coward, you are always never found in front. If you do whatever you are threatening, come to front and face the risks," Chinamasa challenged
- FOUR PRISONERS AND ONE PRISON OFFICER at Bulawayo Prison have tested positive for Covid-19 , visitors banned countrywide, with immediate effect .
PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS Zanu-PF will not cease to resist opposition or yield to unwelcome demands or planned demonstrations on 31 July which he said are meant to destabilise the Zimbabwe.
Addressing Zanu-PF members before a politburo meeting in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said his party has noted efforts to destabilise the education, health and security sectors.
He accused the opposition of conspiring with Zimbabwe’s “detractors” to cause the “economic pain” the country is going through.
“We shall never quiver or capitulate in the face of these machinations. Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party, a party of liberation, a party with a rich ideology, a rich history and a vision for the future,” said Mnangagwa.
“This character of our party is stronger than any challenge we may face no matte from what front or force.”
Mnangagwa also warned workers’ movements to steer clear of politics.
He said political parties should wait for the next elections to contest for power and not through demos.
“Sadly, we are seeing opposition parties clamoring for the space we occupy yet the local authorities under their purview are havens of corruption, malpractices and poor service delivery,” said Mnangagwa.
He said civil society organisations should stick to their mandate or be deregistered. Mnangagwa also called for foreign embassies to stop funding projects to destabilise his government. – Byo24