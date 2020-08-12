PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS ZIMBABWE’S Defence Forces must defend our motherland Zimbabwe from detractors, divisive elements and enemies and wave of aggression manifesting through illegal sanctions, asymmetrical warfare and hostile anti-Zimbabwe propaganda mounted on social media platforms, to break the unity within our forces, sticking to the narrative that Zimbabwe is under siege from Western nations, diplomats, the opposition,civil society and social media platforms, plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa’s militarised Zanu pf regime, clearly trash for an annual defence forces day celebration. Thank covid for the lockdown, for once the public were not forced to go to stadiums to celebrate their own oppression by the Mnangagwa militarised Zanu pf regime.

Defiant voices such as Sibusiso Ngwenya, the www.newzimbabwevision.com editor in chief were accused of planning a coup and sabotaging the economy.

ww.newzimbabwevision.com editor , Editor in Chief, Sibusiso Ngwenya, says, I’m Black, but I Can’t breathe,..don’t shoot,..Black Lives Matter!

I’m Black, but I Can’t breathe,..don’t shoot,..Black Lives Matter!Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 346,777 members now a third of a million. Thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person.

Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as 346,777 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website25,278 people like this and 25,348 people follow thisManages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 13,826

Sibusiso Ngwenya