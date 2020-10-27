PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’S NIECE HENRIETTA RUSHWAYA (53) ARRESTED AT Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in possession of 6kg gold destined for Dubai.

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’S NIECE HENRIETTA RUSHWAYA (53) ARRESTED AT Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in possession of 6kg gold worth £280,000 destined for Dubai.

Rushwaya is, a former Zimbabwe Football Association chief executive officer,

Rushwaya is the daughter of Mnangagwa’s sister and also a sister to Martin Rushwaya, Zimbabwe Defence force Permanant Secretary.

Rushwaya is the head of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation was detained along with Steven Tserayi, one of the president Mnangagwa’s long-term aides. Tserayi has been sacked by Mnangagwa, but not arrested.

This is evidence of Zimbabwe’s political elite involvement in smuggling cartels.

Henrieta did not have supporting documents for the export of the gold, hence her arrest. She told the arresting Criminal Invesigation Department (CID) detectives that she was carrying the gold on behalf of one Ali Mahommed, of Ali Japan 786 car dealership , and had been instructed to hand it over to a contact in Dubai.

Rushwaya said she obtained the gold from Ali at No.32 Lanark Road, Belgravia, Harare. She claimed Ali was a licensed gold buyer using the name Ali Japan 786 Private Limited.

Ali Japan 786 is a company involved in buying and selling of second hand vehicles in several countries.

Zimbabwe National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) scanners at the airport checkpoint indicated that there was something in her hand luggage.

“As a result searches revealed that the suspect had 6,09kg of gold which had not been legally and properly cleared with customs and relevant offices for export. This is a suspected smuggling case and police are now conducting investigations.”

Transnational car dealers, Ali Japan 786, have been fingered in a suspected gold smuggling racket exposed following Rushwaya’s at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Reports are that at around midday yesterday, detectives from CID Minerals, Fauna and Flora Unit stationed at RGM Airport heard that Rushwaya intended to smuggle gold to Dubai.

They tracked her as she underwent check-in processes and other immigration formalities.

Detectives placed her under surveillance and alerted the CAAZ scanner operators to thoroughly examine her baggage.

Metals were detected in her hand luggage leading to a search in full view of CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit detectives and other stakeholders at the airport.

Police said the recovered gold would be taken for assay to determine quantity and value after which it would be sent to Fidelity Printers and Refiners for safekeeping.

A kilogramme of gold was yesterday fetching just above US$62 000 on the international market, meaning the contraband seized from Rushwaya was worth around US$372 000.

Henrietta Rushwaya, was yesterday remanded in custody with a Harare magistrate ruling on her bail application today.Sibusiso Ngwenya– chronicle.