PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA’S NIECE HENRIETTA RUSHWAYA’S accomplice implicates Mnangagwa’s wife Auxilia in 6 kg gold smuggling syndicate at Harare International Airport.

Sibusiso Ngwenya has always fearlessly outlined the relationships that shape the corrupt Mnangagwa militarised regime and now, Zanu-PF MP Pupurai Togarepi shamelessly stood up to deny that Henrietta Rushwaya is related to President Mnangagwa. This article reveals, the global security risks at Harare International Airport and on flights to and from Zimbabwe.

He indicated that the claim was made in the House of Lords in the United Kingdom on Tuesday but the www.newzimbabwevision.com Editor in Chief Sibusiso Ngwenya, says, this is absolute nonsense, its a a fact that Henrietta Rushwaya is President Mnangagwa’s niece.

I have indicated before that her ‘late’ mum was Mnangagwa’s sister. We also know that Martin Rushwaya the Permanant Secretary for Defence is Mnangagwa’s nephew.

Never should people forget that Mnangagwa was related to the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara by marriage as Tongogara’s late sister was his first wife. Its interesting that Mugabe’s hand was always the key factor in the December 1979 accident that killed Tongogara in Mozambicue, on his way back to Zimbabwe after the Lancaster House Settlement Agreement made in London, ending the Zimbabwe Liberation Struggle as we approached the 18 April 1980 independence.

We also know that the vocal independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew and also Didymus Mutasa’s nephew. Zanu pf is a corrupt militarised unit that monopolises wealth and power and I will list the nepotism in the system to you in a separate article shortly. All Im saying, is that the Henrietta Rushwaya relation to Emmerson Mnangagwa is not a British Parliament revelation as those of us in the know have always pointed out these relationships, just check www.newzimbabwevision.com and use the search option to find all you need to know and why from the time of Mugabe, this has always been a pain in the neck to the murderous , corrupt Zanu pf regime which monopolises wealth and power.

Pupurai Togarepi said, “Why is Lord Peter Hain lying, who lied to him that Henrietta Rushwaya is President Mnangagwa’s niece? Is there anything honourable in parroting and reproducing falsehoods from social media platforms in the so-called House of Lords, perhaps House of Lies?

“In his ignorance, Hain insinuates that what Henrietta Rushwaya did had the blessings of the President. What a load of rubbish from a supposed Lord.”

Now suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya implicated first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her twin son, Collins Mnangagwa, after being arrested for gold smuggling on Monday.

Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested at Zimbabwe’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. in possesion of 6kg of gold in her handbag. An individual identified as Gift Karanda (44) told police officers that the gold “belonged to the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Collins Mnangagwa, a son to the First Family who had failed to bring it due to other commitments and instead requested Henrietta Rushwaya to transport it on his behalf to Dubai.

‘Collins Mnangagwa , is not new to scandals as he was previously fingered in a US$60 million Covid-19 procurement scandal ‘.

A total of six people, including Karanda, whose business address is listed as the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, and allegedly claimed that he is a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative, were arrested

Those arrested, include President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security aide Stephen Chenjerai Tserayi, 45, CIO operative Raphios Mufandauya, 37, and 52-year-old Pakistan businessman Ali Mohamad who owns a vehicle import company, Japan 786.

When she was arrested, Rushwaya told investigators that the gold worth US$333,000 belonged to Mohamad, who had given her instructions to take it to Dubai where she was to deliver it to an unnamed individual.

The police communication from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU) says Mohamad is charged with smuggling, the same as Rushwaya.

Tserayi and Mufandauya, meanwhile, face charges of criminal abuse of office as public officials for “using their positions as members of the Central Intelligence Organisation to escort Rushwaya while evading all security check points at the airport with the intent to facilitate smuggling of the gold.”

www.newzimbabwevision.com can also reveal that the airport CCTV was switched off for a total of 4 minutes to allow Henrietta Rushwaya to swiftly move the gold through the security checks.

This is clearly unsettling to anyone boarding a flight to or from Zimbabwe, as its clear that influential people including the President and family like Rushwaya, CIO and other powerful , rich people have syndicates that milk Zimbabwe’s resources and risk the lives of those onboard the flights, those on the ground and countries where flights to or from Zimbabwe land as anyone can be on board with dangerous items, such as weapons, including knives, bombs and other banned material by terrorists, wanted criminals and others.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, this is amajor security breach and reflects on what has been going on all along at Harare International Airport, clearly when flying to or from Zimbabwe. Sibusiso Ngwenya, www.newzimbabwevision.com, zimlive

