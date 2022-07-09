- PRINCE NDLOVU 16 promoted to Highlanders, Bosso senior team
- BORIS JOHNSON AND TORY MINISTERS entitled to total £420,000 severance pay for resigning
- BREAKING NEWS: THE FORMER JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER Shinzo Abe has died, aged 67, after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara.
- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has sent a veiled plea to exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo urging him to tone down his continued onslaught against the opposition party.
- BREAKING NEWS: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce his resignation as prime minister today.
33YEARS AGO, 16years 178 day old Peter Ndlovu from Mzilikazi High School was promoted to Highlanders Bosso senior team and now Highlanders have promoted 16-year 170 day-old Prince Ndlovu from the same school to first team
Highlanders have promoted the youngest player in the club’s history to the first team following the elevation of Prince Ndlovu on Friday at the age of 16 years, 170 days.
Young Ndlovu, plucked from the Bosso90 developmental side coached by Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda, is eight days younger than the mercurial Peter Ndlovu who broke into the first team at the age of 16 years, 178 days, 33 years ago.
Bosso took to their official social media sites to announce the promotion of the Mzilikazi High School learner, the same school that his surname sake, Peter was when he was promoted to the first team.
“The Club is pleased to announce the promotion of 16 year old Prince Ndlovu from the Highlanders FC development side ,Bosso 90 to the main team. We’re proud of the progress he’s made.
We wish him the best in this new challenge,” wrote the Bulawayo giants.
Ndlovu might make his first team debut on Sunday. Chronicle