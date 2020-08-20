Professor Chengetai Jonas Zvobgo, younger brother to the late national hero Dr Eddison Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

Professor Chengetai Jonas Zvobgo, younger brother to the late national hero Dr Eddison Zvobgo died at St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Harare yesterday after a long illness related to a stroke he suffered a year ago.

Leave a Comment