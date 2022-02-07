PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOYO previously explained Why President “Mnangagwa Wants Feb/March 2023 Elections”

Exiled former cabinet minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa plans to hold 2023 elections as early as February or March.

He posted on Twitter suggesting that the months are mystical and are of great significance to the ruling ZANU PF.

If to be FOREWARNED is to be FOREARMED, take notice that, Mnangagwa was Mugabe’s right-hand man for 52 years and a key architect of the First Republic in the 1980s. He added that President Mnangagwa knows too well that ZanuPF prefers to hold elections in Feb/March and thus plans to hold the 2023 elections in Feb/March!

Asked why President Mnangagwa would like to hold an election at the beginning of the year, Moyo said:

Many reasons, including that it’s usually the rainy season, which invites low voter turnout and is conducive to rigging; but above all has an occultic ring, going back to the liberation struggle with tsvimbo dzenyika (national sceptres) connotations of guns & rain, that are attractive to Mnangagwa!

He also concurred with some who opined that in the case of a good harvest, the people will be in a jovial mood and likely vote for the ruling party that usually donates inputs and in the case of hunger, ZANU PF will be donating food hampers in exchange for votes: 2023 General Elections-DISCUSS! Sibusiso Ngwenya- Pindula News

PHOTO-Sibusiso Ngwenya in blue.