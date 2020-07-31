- PROVINCIAL CIO Intelligence Officer , Joseph Mbwanyo, passed away this morning after having tested for Coronavirus. In 7 days Zimbabwe has lost prominent figures including Keith Guzah, Norman Mataruka, Sam Malaba, Perrance Shiri and Colonel Mugwisi
- GLOBAL FINANCIERS SHUT OUT ZIMBABWE, AND THE MILITARISED MNANGAGWA ZANU PF
- BULAWAYO POLICE ABDUCT NOMAGUGU MATHUTHU, Zimlive EDITOR, MDUDUZI MATHUTHU'S SISTER ...to force Mduduzi out of hiding and hand himself over to the police.
- ZIMBABWE POLICE JUSTIFY EXPECTED SHOOTING OF CIVILIANS ON 31ST JULY BY CLAIMING -‘249 armed people threaten to burn fuel stations on Friday’
- PAC (PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COUNCIL), FORMER AGRIBANK CEO , Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba has died.
PROVINCIAL CIO Intelligence Officer , Joseph Mbwanyo, passed away this morning after having tested for Coronavirus. In 7 days Zimbabwe has lost prominent figures including Keith Guzah, Norman Mataruka, Sam Malaba, Perrance Shiri and Colonel Mugwisi….Sibusiso Ngwenya -more news to follow