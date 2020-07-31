PROVINCIAL CIO Intelligence Officer , Joseph Mbwanyo, passed away this morning after having tested for Coronavirus. In 7 days Zimbabwe has lost prominent figures including Keith Guzah, Norman Mataruka, Sam Malaba, Perrance Shiri and Colonel Mugwisi

