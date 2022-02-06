- QUEEN ELIZABETH II says her daughter in law the Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort once Prince Charles ascends to King of England.
- 'ZIMBABWE RESOURCES exploitation by Chinese firms fresh pressures as accusations grow'
- CHAMISA'S PARTY Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) internal revolt
- VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA has with immediate effect ordered the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) to stop issuing Nurses' Verification Letters, a key document for those seeking employment outside Zimbabwe.
- BANK OF ENGLAND has raised its interest rates to 0.5%, the second rise in three months to curb the rise in cost of living.
