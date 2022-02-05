QUEEN ELIZABETH II whose father King George VI died on 6 February 1952; has cut a cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign excluding Accession Day. February 6 marks the queen’s platinum jubilee as she ascended to the throne 70 years ago in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II, who was 25 when she ascended to the throne is the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning royal and among the world’s longest-ruling monarchs in history. BBC