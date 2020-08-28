- EXILED FORMER CABINET MINISTER JONATHAN MOYO SAYS the African Union (AU), SADC and South Africa have no moral authority to mediate in Zimbabwe's worsening political and economic crises as they are part of the problem, having endorsed the country's November 2017 military coup that deposed long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe.
- CHAMISA who previously claimed that Tsvangirai was poisoned by Mugabe, now claims, Patson Dzamara, may have been poisoned by State security agents even though the two victms had been receiving treatment and died of colon cancer.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (65) the longest serving postwar Japanese Prime Minister, has resigned for health reasons, having suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, since he was a teenager.
- SHEFFIELD CITY ANNOUNCES A second local testing unit to soon be opened in Darnall to help prevent the spread of the deadly Covid-19 across Sheffield and within the city communities, the first unit having been opened in Sharrow , in July 2020. A third unit will also be opened in Burngreave shortly
R. KELLY (53) WAS ATTACKED IN PRISON by another Inmate on Wednesday Kelly is currently is being held without bail at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Centre after being arrested on several sex crime charges, and was attacked in his cell on Wednesday by another inmate who allegedly attacked Kelly, angry over protests against the singer causing the prison to go into lockdown. The inmate allegedly attacked Kelly in his cell and started punching him, though the fight reportedly did not last long, according to TMZ.
Kelly faces sexual abuse charges in New York and Minnesota in addition to Illinois and has maintained his innocence.
The singer requested to be freed from prison earlier this year, citing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly denied the request in April, saying that she was “sympathetic” to his concerns about COVID-19, but Kelly was still considered a flight risk and had “not established compelling reasons warranting his release.”
Last May, Kelly pled not guilty to 11 felony sexual abuse counts in Chicago, PEOPLE previously reported.
He was arrested again a month later and indicted on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering and obstruction of justice in both Illinois and New York, indictment documents and his lawyer confirmed.yahoo