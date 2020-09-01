Ramaphosa says his special envoys to Zimbabwe must travel back to Harare soon and engage all stakeholders to fully appreciate the gravity of the crisis in Harare.

- MDC ALLIANCE V/CHAIR Job Sikhala says he has been arrested on 64 occasions over the years, and is too big to hide in the ceilingSikhala says past charges included being charged with treason, and he never failed to abide by conditions of his release on bail.
- MPILO Central Hospital Sister Pretty Mpala (36) from Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo died of Covid-19 last week.
- WAR VETERANS DEMAND THAT PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA'S shelves his US$3,5 billion compensation pact with white former commercial farmers, describing the move as highly discriminatory, degrading and akin to selling out the liberation struggle
- TWO ZIM TRUCK DRIVERS at Zimbabwe Zhong Zhing Coking Company in Hwange stole 50 tonnes of coal from Makomo Resources while on duty.
- THE REAL LIFE INSPIRATION FOR THE HERO IN THE “HOTEL RWANDA” film, who has been credited with saving more than a thousand lives during the nation’s 1994 genocide, has been arrested on terrorism charges.
SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT AND AFRICAN UNION CHAIRPERSON Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said his special envoys to Zimbabwe must travel back to Harare soon and engage all stakeholders to fully appreciate the gravity of the crisis in Harare.
This comes as South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party intensifies efforts to assist Zimbabwe emerge from its deepening crisis.
Ramaphosa last month dispatched former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security minister Sydney Mufamadi as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, but the team sparked controversy after it only met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and snubbed other key stakeholders, including the main opposition MDC Alliance party.
The South African leader has been under pressure from within the ANC, South African opposition
parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and One South Africa, among many others, to act on the crisis in Zimbabwe.
Pressure has also been coming from the region and global community for South Africa to find a solution to the Harare crisis that has seen dozens of citizens, including activists, journalists, lawyers and civic society leaders under siege.
Several others have gone into hiding fearing arrests, abduction and torture at the hands of State security agents.
