Ramaphosa says his special envoys to Zimbabwe must travel back to Harare soon and engage all stakeholders to fully appreciate the gravity of the crisis in Harare.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT AND AFRICAN UNION CHAIRPERSON Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday said his special envoys to Zimbabwe must travel back to Harare soon and engage all stakeholders to fully appreciate the gravity of the crisis in Harare.

This comes as South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party intensifies efforts to assist Zimbabwe emerge from its deepening crisis.

Ramaphosa last month dispatched former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security minister Sydney Mufamadi as his special envoys to Zimbabwe, but the team sparked controversy after it only met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and snubbed other key stakeholders, including the main opposition MDC Alliance party.

The South African leader has been under pressure from within the ANC, South African opposition

parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Democratic Alliance and One South Africa, among many others, to act on the crisis in Zimbabwe.

Pressure has also been coming from the region and global community for South Africa to find a solution to the Harare crisis that has seen dozens of citizens, including activists, journalists, lawyers and civic society leaders under siege.

Several others have gone into hiding fearing arrests, abduction and torture at the hands of State security agents.

"The ANC notes the work being done to continue silencing the guns in Mali and Libya and ensure stability.