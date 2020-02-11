- ZUPCO BUS ACCIDENT, AGAIN! - 27 were injured when a (ZUPCO) bus overturned near Beatrice this afternoon, at the 57-kilometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.
- Gvt has raised the price of subsidised roller meal by Roller meal price hiked by 40% from $50 per 10 kilogrammes to $70 with immediate effect.
- A Bulawayo court ordered the deportation of 21 Ugandans who were convicted for illegally entering Zimbabwe.
- A Home Office flight deporting 17 people,convicted offenders to Jamaica has left the UK, despite a last-minute legal challenge but 25 others had been stopped because of the court order.
- Teodorin Obiang, Vice President, also son of oil-rich yet impoverished Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang, given suspended sentence and fined 30 million euros
Raphael Coleman 25, one of the children who starred in the 2005 Emma Thompson movie Nanny McPhee, collapsed and died without prior health problems in the middle of a trip.
His death was announced by family members, both his mother, Liz Jensen, and his step-father, Carsten Jensen, on social media. The latter disclosed, “He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored,” according to The Daily Mail.
