- REGGAE singer Bunny Wailer (73) hospitalised since his July2020 stroke, died yesterday at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston.
- FORMER KWEKWE CENTRAL MP BLESSING CHEBUNDO EXPLAINS, why he left MDC Chamisa and joined Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF party
- VICE PRESIDENT MOREHARDY REPLACEMENT -JACOB Mudenda, Obert Mpofu, Simon Khaya Moyo, Phillip Valerio Sibanda, Cain Mathema , a female for example Sithembiso Nyoni, or other former PF-Zapu stalwart?.
- WARRANTS OF ARREST ISSUED for several people , including former minister Prisca Mupfumira .
- VP 'MOREHARDY' tendered his Sexgate resignation last week, and only made it public this week.
REGGAE singer Bunny Wailer (73) hospitalised since his July2020 stroke, died yesterday at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston.
REGGAE singer Bunny Wailer (73) hospitalised since his July2020 stroke, died yesterday at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston.