Regional Magistrate Morgen Nemadire laid to rest in Manicaland

A funeral was held last week for the Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire. Mr Morgan Nemadire who died on the 6 th of March 2021 at a hospital in Harare.



Justice Officials, members of the law fraternity and politicians extended their condolences to the Nemadire family. Many friends who failed to attend the burial ceremony in Manicaland due to COVID-19 restrictions took to Twitter to express their grief.

One lawyer wrote

“I feel deeply saddened by the death of Morgan, the soft giant. I pray for mercy from God the Almighty to Morgan Nemadire and extend my condolences to his family and loved ones,” he said in the message.

The minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Mr Ziyambi Ziyambi also expressed his condolences to the Nemadire family over the death of their son.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) Secretary Mr Walter Chikwanda attended the funeral of Regional Magistrate Nemadire who was based at Harare Magistrates Court.

Mr Chikwanha on the in his grave side speech said “That Nemadire was one of our most experienced regional magistrates whom we looked up to in training the new magistrates. It is one of the key duties of regional magistrates to train junior magistrates.” He further stated that Nemadire was one of the few lawyers who trained in Russia Ukrain with the likes of Joseph Mabeze the late Stephen Musona, Joseph Jagada Chipo Muronda and few others. “Mr Nemadire was a fiercely independent magistrates who knew and appreciated the meaning of the phrase independence of the Judiciary.He was never afraid to make decisions no matter how unpopular. He has left a void that will be difficult to fill.He left a legacy for all the other magistrates to follow that their independence should never be negotiable.”

Scores of people and colleagues poured the grief and condolences to the Nemadire family. Source – Dr Masimba Mavaza