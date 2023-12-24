- Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies.
- RENOWNED jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde died.
- BITI faction Mafume reelected as Harare mayor
- FORMER MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube says (CCC) leader Chamisa had sidelined him as he lacks a platform to denounce the recall of the party's representatives in Parliament and councils by CCC Sec Gen Sengezo Tshabangu. Tshabangu.
- CCC SEC Gen Tshabangu recalls Harare Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu
RENOWNED jazz maestro Bob Nyabinde, “The Headmaster,” has passed away.
Nyabinde had been in poor health for an extended period, grappling with the challenges of diabetes since his diagnosis in 2018, which significantly impacted his eyesight. In 2021, a stroke further impeded his illustrious music career that spanned several decades.
A statement posted on his official Facebook page mournfully declares, “The great songwriter has departed. Farewell, Jazz legend. Harmonize with the angels.”
During the zenith of his musical journey, Bob Nyabinde produced chart-topping hits such as “Chabuda Hapana” from his inaugural album, “Pane Nyaya,” released in 2002.
More to follow…
Source – newzimbabwe