- THE United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
- CORONA VIRUS:-UK PUBLIC will be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home within a matter of days, rather than weeks and months.
- MPILO Central Hospital clinical director Solwayo Ngwenya says mass quarantine is necessary in the face of (COVID-19), which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.
- OVER 8,077 CORONA VIRUS cases confirmed in the UK, 130 confirmed cases in Sheffield, out of a local population of 582,506
- The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have gone on strike due to the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading across the world.
Robert Mugabe International airport Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) , strike after Makamba coronavirus death.
Robert Mugabe International airport Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) , strike after Makamba coronavirus death.