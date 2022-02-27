ROMAN ABRAMOVICH hands over stewardship of Chelsea amid Russia-Ukraine conflict Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is handing “stewardship and care” of the club to the “trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation”, amid Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

A number of Russian billionaires have been slapped with sanctions after Moscow invaded its neighbour on Thursday.

Abramovich was not included, but ministers have been urged to seize or freeze his assets in the UK after he was named as person of interest in 2019 because of his links to the Russian state.

Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed in the House of Commons on Thursday that the UK government should seize Abramovich’s assets and remove the 55-year-old from Chelsea’s ownership. Ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the situation was creating “uncertainty”.

A statement from Abramovich published by the club read: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

It is not yet clear what impact, if any, the statement will have on day-to-day affairs at Chelsea.

Abramovich remains the club’s owner, though he will not be involved in decision-making, and there has been no timeframe put on his decision to step back.

The 55-year-old’s move is said to be an attempt to protect the club from reputational damage from continual links to the situation in Ukraine. However, it is unlikely to have any bearing on potential UK Government sanctions.

The six-strong group of trustees currently listed by the Chelsea Foundation includes the club’s chairman Bruce Buck, women’s head coach Emma Hayes, anti-racism campaigner Piara Powar and former Minister for Sport Sir Hugh Robertson, who is also the chairman of the British Olympic Association.

Abramovich was in Abu Dhabi to watch Chelsea win the Club World Cup earlier this month, a success which completed the club’s trophy collection during his tenure.

However, speaking on Friday, Tuchel admitted the situation surrounding the club’s owner was not ideal as his side prepare to try to add another Carabao Cup to their collection this weekend.

“I can understand the opinions and the critical opinions towards the club and towards us, who in the end represent the club,” the German said.

“I can understand. We cannot fully free ourselves from it. Maybe people also understand that we, myself as a coach or the players, don’t have an insight into what is really going on.

"Like I said, it's clouding our minds. It's clouding our excitement towards the final and it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us."