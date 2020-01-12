RUSAPE TOWN COUNCIL leads to concerned residents calling for the Local Government minister July Moyo to intervene and rescue concerned residents.

A concerned Rusape Town council resident has forwarded the following serious allegations regarding the ongoings at the council, naming specific individuals and laying out allegations as stated in this article. Because www.newzimbabwevision.com is the voice of the voiceless on issues that directly affect the lives of the ordinary people, it is imperative that this information is distributed far and wide, because information dissemination is key to our work.

The report indicates that, Rusape town residents are demanding that the Local Government minister July Moyo must urgently step in and resolve the major crisis regarding the Rusape Town council top brass who are accused of abandoning service delivery mandate , instead pursuing personal gains at the expense of the betterment of the town.

Following the departure of the current Mutare city Town Clerk, Solomon Gabaza was appointed to the position of Town Secretary but since then there have been chaos in the management, people resigning, some being demoted and some departmental reshuffle

Along with his associates they are setting up dynasties at the expense of the town council resources. End of last year the council submitted budget proposal to their ministry .though not yet approved,they have already implemented it.

The fees on the budget are shocking.This has caused the entire community to raise their voice. Even more painful is the fact that the management has managed to split the councillors by giving tokens to some as to make them vote for their self benefiting resolutions…..Its now difficult for councillors to speak with one voice as some are being given kick backs to silence them…

Sadly its now back to school time, yet the management has organised a workshop to Nyanga where they are planning to review the proposed budget in disguise because one off the official was over heard saying to one councillor”tiri kubatai bho next week for school fees”.

The current Local Government minister reportedly warned local authorities not to abuse rate payers money away on workshops instead should use locally available resources.

There is crocodile motel with conference center facilities and a Council hall with a 500 seat capacity yet the local authority is not using the available resources.

When one tries to raise this concern with Gabaza ,he allegedly turns violent and abusive and his HR manager is always available to instil discipline.

Roads are not being serviced or graded, there are water problems,residents can go for weeks without bin collections, yet the management plan workshops to enrich their pockets.

Corruption at Rusape Town council is so rampant that the abuse of office , means, most managers do that. Gabaza is powerless over subordinates who always remind him about how he got the post.

It is alleged that the recruitment process is questionable as women are allegedly being abused in the lawless system, where Unions cannot speak. Stands are being sold, not in a first come first served manner but rather through favouritism, while council vehicles are always doing personal business and even parked at beer halls at odd hours, while several council vehicles are broken down due to misuse.

The District Administrator Mr Mashindi has allegedly been captured , doesnt even listen to the community, and ais allegedly frequently seen drunk drinking with council managers. The DA cant even raise his voice because he has become the beneficiary of these thugs.Who will then rescue rate payer? The main question is who is protecting Gabaza and company? Do they have relatives or accomplices at the ministry top brass?Does Principal Director Erica Jones know.

At the time of reporting, it was alleged that a resolution was passed to buy luxurious cars for top brass, yet there is no water for residents, no drugs in clinics, poor roads, inadequate fuel or garbage trucks to carry rubbish bins. This is why the Rusape Town council residents are calling for the Local Government minister July Moyo to intervene urgently in such a now global matter across public media. Sibusiso Ngwenya, source-concerned Rusape Resident.

