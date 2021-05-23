Russia’s submarines are circling Britain’s entire coastline, the Defence Secretary has told The Telegraph as he named Moscow as the UK’s “number one adversary threat”.



Ben Wallace revealed a submarine was spotted in the Irish Sea late last year as he attacked Russia for “regularly” sending vessels to Britain. He said the UK’s waters were “regularly visited” by Russian ships and said Moscow had been carrying out “a number of operations, deliberately at Britain”.

Confirmed sightings are rare but at least seven Russian naval ships and a submarine were spotted off the UK last year, and a further 26 ships and one submarine in 2020.

Since 2013, there have been at least 150 instances of Russian naval assets detected by the UK, with Royal Navy fleets often sending a frigate or destroyer to intercept or monitor their movements.

Normally Russian vessels are spotted in the North Sea or English Channel. However, Mr Wallace said a Russian kilo class submarine was spotted in the Irish Sea at the end of last year, adding that the UK had not seen one there “for a very, very long time. It might have been for the first.”

It is the first time the Government has confirmed their presence in the Irish Sea. The Russian cruiser carrier Admiral Kuznetzov passes through the English Channel in 2016He said: “We’re regularly visited by nosy Russian ships, and we are regularly visited now by a number of Russian warships.”

He added: “We have tried de-escalation, we have tried methods but at the moment until Russia changes its attitude, it’s quite hard to see where we’re going to go. This is a country that killed someone in Salisbury.”

Mr Wallace was speaking as the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on her 26,000 mile maiden voyage to the Far East.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said this showed that Britain was “back” as a global military force able to project that power thousands of miles from home.

