SA: new refugee laws which came into effect on 1 January 2020: ‘target political dissidents,prohibit refugees from participating in political activities related to their countries of origin

SA: new refugee laws which came into effect on 1 January 2020: ‘target political dissidents as they prohibit refugees from participating in political activities related to their countries of origin



South Africa has gazetted the amendment to refugee laws which has left exiled politicians living in South Africa feeling free speech has now been stifled with effect from 1 January 2020



The new refugee laws prohibit refugees from participating in political activities relating to their countries of origin but South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed criticism of amendments to refugee laws, saying the changes are aimed at closing gaps in the legislation, in a process, which the minister said had taken 12 years to develop.



The Minister indicated that this process includes seven major amendments, relating to the definition of a dependant, exclusions, the abandonment of applications, the conditions for the withdrawal of refugee status, the banning of refugees from participation in political affairs of their home countries and the training of members of the standing committee on refugees, among others.



However this has drawn sharp criticism from political activists, refugees, political dissidents, human rights activists and independent groups who feel South Africa, in a way , is encouraging xenophobia and clearly stands at odds with the African National Congress (ANC)’s history.



The ANC party, which was banned in South Africa under apartheid rule, but successfully waged a struggle against the racist South African regime of that era from numerous countries on the African continent , while many countries offered assistance to the struggle.



However South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi , claims” The ANC people who lived in countries did not go there to say: ‘I am a refugee, just protect me’. They went there and said I am a freedom fighter,” he said.



Motsoaledi argued that the United Nations (UN) declared the apartheid a crime against humanity which then encouraged UN signatories to assist in the fight against South Africa’s segregationist policies.



South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi defended several controversial nations across Africa, from which refugees fled, claiming, they had legitimately elected leaders, a major bone of contention by Zimbabwean refugees who fled an illegitimate Mugabe’s now Mnangagwa’s militarised Zanu pf regime.



“We are talking of countries that sit with us at the African Union (AU), sitting together to resolve some of these problems. Countries that have been democratically elected… you might not like them, you might not like their economy, their principles, but the fact is that they were democratically elected in an election that was supervised and passed by international organisations,” Motsoaledi said.



Seemingly criticising the media, Motsoaledi said that what members of the media wanted, a situation in which people were given rights but no obligation, was “killing this country”.

“Now you want to extend the same thing to refugees, that we must give all the rights of refugees but no obligation on them to the country which they are in?

“No, we can’t allow that,” he said. “That’s anarchy.”



He also bemoaned those who said that the changes were the ANC’s decision, saying they were passed through Parliament.



Motsoaledi pointed out that without the amendments, the government realised it wouldn’t be able to correct the gaps and weaknesses of the Refugee Act.

Sibusiso Ngwenya-News24

