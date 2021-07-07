SADC concerned about Kingdom of Eswatini political and security disturbances,- Chair of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security and Botswana President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi .

This follows a return from the Kingdom of Eswatini of a fact mission finding team that was led by Botswana Minister of International Affairs Dr. Lemogang Kwape, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ.

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava and his South African counterpart Dr Naledi Pandor were part of the ministerial team that was dispatched to Eswatini by the SADC Troika as the other two members of the troika which is currently chaired by Botswana.

“The purpose of the Mission was to gather first-hand information on the disturbances, including the state of security in the country, and to appeal for calm and restraint from all the stakeholders, as well as to propose consideration of an open national dialogue, as a way forward in the efforts towards finding a lasting solution. In that regard, the Mission held consultations with the Government of Eswatini. The Mission also made attempts to meet with a broad spectrum of other stakeholders across the Eswatini nation,” read the statement in part.

Because of the short notice, the fact-finding was not able to engage all stakeholders therefore, the need to send another team to engage the remaining groups.

“It was agreed that a second Mission will be dispatched urgently to Eswatini to continue the consultation process with the other stakeholders in the country. Therefore, a short meeting was held with a few civil society organisations to assure them of a second Mission to the country to hold further consultations with all other key stakeholders. All the consultations were held in an atmosphere of calm, mutual respect and understanding. There was a clear sense of urgency to address the situation in the country. The proposal for an open national dialogue was highly welcomed as a way forward towards finding a long lasting solution,” said Dr Masisi.SADC will soon dispatch a second mission to the Kingdom of Eswatini to engage all stakeholders following receipt of reports of political and security disturbances, the Chair of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security and Botswana President Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi said.