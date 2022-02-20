FORMER G40 KING PIN SARAH MAHOKA died in a head on collision on Thursday night at about 9pm at Buffalo Downs, 3 km from her farm in Karoi. She was the former Zanu PF Women’s League National Treasurer known for asking Mugabe to fire then Vice President Mnangagwa. At the time of her death she had retired into farming. Her husband is currently in hospital due to serious injury in the accident. The haulage truck was leaving Karoi when it encroached into Mahoka’s car lane that was travelling towards Karoi. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.