- ZIMBABWE ELECTORAL Commission (Zec) has suspended several officials over leaking a copy of the national voters' roll and sharing the "tampered" document with an unnamed stakeholder "so as to suit that stakeholder's narrative".
- WOMAN SUING NHS over poor mental healthcare in prison, faces extradition back to the same jail
- ZIMBABWE HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE DIAMONDS worth US$5 billion annually, leading investors who are coming into the country- with more than 500 years in the field.
- SHUN OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES AND VOTE FOR ZANU-PF in by-elections to address the “rot” in opposition-led urban councils across the Zimbabwe-Zanu-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi
FORMER G40 KING PIN SARAH MAHOKA died in a head on collision on Thursday night at about 9pm at Buffalo Downs, 3 km from her farm in Karoi. She was the former Zanu PF Women’s League National Treasurer known for asking Mugabe to fire then Vice President Mnangagwa. At the time of her death she had retired into farming. Her husband is currently in hospital due to serious injury in the accident. The haulage truck was leaving Karoi when it encroached into Mahoka’s car lane that was travelling towards Karoi. More news to follow. Sibusiso Ngwenya.