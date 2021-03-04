- DIESEL PRICE RISES from from US$1,27 to US$1,32 and petrol from $1,26 to US$1,30 now that lockdown has been eased
- WHO REMEMBERS, ZBC NEWS ACHOR , Lee Ann Bernard's post where she mocked diaspora based Zimbabweans?
- MARRY MUBAIWA'S lawyer Mtetwa, says Mubaiwa cannot stand trial today because of ill-health.
- ARMED ROBBERS TIED UP STAFF AT TWO BULAWAYO SERVICE STATIONS, sold fuel and collected cash for 3 hours.
- KARIBA council was disconnected for Z$24 million debt, yet electricity comes from Kariba.
SCHOOL TERM 1 -15/3/21- 4 /6/21, Term2- 28/6/21 -10/9/21. Term 3-4/10/21 -17/12/21
SCHOOL TERM 1 -15/3/21- 4 /6/21, Term2- 28/6/21 -10/9/21. Term 3-4/10/21 -17/12/21