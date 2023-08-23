Scotland drug deaths decrease – 1,051 , equivalent to almost three people dying every day, the highest rate of any country in Europe, including the rest of Great Britain.

The country has seen a reduction in the number of people dying as a result of drug misuse for the second year running, after decades of constant rises. The lower number of 1,051 is still equivalent to almost three people dying every day, and is by far the highest rate of any country in Europe, including the rest of Great Britain.

In fact Scotland’s drug death rate is still more than three times higher than the next worst affected European country. SKY

Photo-The number of people who died due to drug misuse in Scotland last year fell by 279 to the lowest level for five years.

Pho