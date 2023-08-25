- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA has won this week's presidential election with roughly 53% of the vote, but the opposition and analysts immediately questioned the result.
- ZANU PF is poised for a landslide Parliamentary election victory after winning 109 out of the 171 legislative seats in constituency results announced yesterday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s provincial and constituency command centres across the Zimbabwe yesterday.
- Promise Mkwananzi, ex leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile pressure group, replaces Fadzayi Mahere, as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party spokesperson,
- CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) celebrates a clean sweep of Bulawayo province in Wednesday's election.
- Independent Godfrey Tsenegamu loses elections in Mt Darwin South to Kudakwashe Mupamhanga of ZANU PF
Scott Sakupwanya loses to MP Elect . Munyaradzi Kupahakuzizwe for Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency.
Fellow Zimbabweans and particularly the people of Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, greetings to you. I address you all today with a heavy heart. After a hotly contested election in Mabvuku/Tafara, the people have spoken through the ballot and resultantly their voices are binding to us all. Allow me to pay tribute to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for conducting a free, fair and transparent process in the constituency that demonstrates the maturity of our democracy as a country.
With that said, I take this opportunity to congratulate, first, the people of Mabvuku/Tafara for voting peacefully and upholding the ethos of peace and love. Secondly, I congratulate the MP Elect Mr.Munyaradzi Kupahakuzizwe as he assumes the duty to represent Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, our home.
Allow me to also thank my beloved party Zanu PF, the leadership of the party, particularly His Excellency, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, my family and the people of Mabvuku for giving me the opportunity to showcase my willingness to serve as a Member of Parliament. Despite the setback, my office remains open to work with the sitting Member of Parliament and the people of Mabvuku/Tafara to continue on a developmental trajectory for the benefit of the residents .My pledges for the people of Mabvuku/Tafara remain in place.
I trust that the elected Member of parliament will work tirelessly to address the concerns of the people in this constituency especially empowerment of the residents, service delivery, issues affecting the vulnerable and demographic structures of our constituency.
In conclusion, I would like to thank all who supported me, imploring the generality of Mabvuku/ Tafara residents to take heed of the President’s clarion call of maintaining a peaceful environment signaled by accepting the outcome of what has been a well conducted electoral process in our constituency.
I thank you all
Source – Scott Sakupwanya