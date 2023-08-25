Scott Sakupwanya loses to MP Elect .Munyaradzi Kupahakuzizwe for Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency.

Fellow Zimbabweans and particularly the people of Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, greetings to you. I address you all today with a heavy heart. After a hotly contested election in Mabvuku/Tafara, the people have spoken through the ballot and resultantly their voices are binding to us all. Allow me to pay tribute to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for conducting a free, fair and transparent process in the constituency that demonstrates the maturity of our democracy as a country.

With that said, I take this opportunity to congratulate, first, the people of Mabvuku/Tafara for voting peacefully and upholding the ethos of peace and love. Secondly, I congratulate the MP Elect Mr.Munyaradzi Kupahakuzizwe as he assumes the duty to represent Mabvuku/Tafara Constituency, our home.

Allow me to also thank my beloved party Zanu PF, the leadership of the party, particularly His Excellency, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, my family and the people of Mabvuku for giving me the opportunity to showcase my willingness to serve as a Member of Parliament. Despite the setback, my office remains open to work with the sitting Member of Parliament and the people of Mabvuku/Tafara to continue on a developmental trajectory for the benefit of the residents .My pledges for the people of Mabvuku/Tafara remain in place.

I trust that the elected Member of parliament will work tirelessly to address the concerns of the people in this constituency especially empowerment of the residents, service delivery, issues affecting the vulnerable and demographic structures of our constituency.

In conclusion, I would like to thank all who supported me, imploring the generality of Mabvuku/ Tafara residents to take heed of the President’s clarion call of maintaining a peaceful environment signaled by accepting the outcome of what has been a well conducted electoral process in our constituency.

I thank you all

Source – Scott Sakupwanya