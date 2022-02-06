- PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOYO previously explained Why President “Mnangagwa Wants Feb/March 2023 Elections”
- 24 000 MOTORISTS ARRESTED countrywide and Harare City Council raises towing and storage fees
- SENEGAL HAVE WON THE Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 4-2 after a penalty shootout.
- QUEEN ELIZABETH II says her daughter in law the Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort once Prince Charles ascends to King of England.
- 'ZIMBABWE RESOURCES exploitation by Chinese firms fresh pressures as accusations grow'
SENEGAL HAVE WON THE Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 4-2 after a penalty shootout.
SENEGAL HAVE WON THE Africa Cup of Nations, beating Egypt 4-2 after a penalty shootout. Sibusiso Ngwenya.
Photo-Guardian.