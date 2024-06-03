SENGAZO Tshabangu faction gets CCC political parry funds

SENGAZO Tshabangu faction gets CCC political party funds

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by Professor Welshman Ncube has secured the opposition party’s share of government funds allocated under the Political Parties (Finance) Act. This resolution follows months of intense lobbying by various CCC factions, each seeking to have the funds deposited into their respective accounts by the Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Previously, rival factions led by Jameson Timba and Promise Mkwananzi had approached the government, claiming legitimacy and vying for the funds. However, last week, Prof Ncube’s group emerged as the recognized recipients after its secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, was appointed leader of the opposition in Parliament. Furthermore, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, rescinded the appointments of CCC legislators to various parliamentary committees, citing procedural issues in their secondment by Mr. Timba.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Minister Ziyambi confirmed that the disbursement of funds would occur soon, pending the availability of the Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

“Once the processes are completed, we will disburse the funds soon. The recipient of the funds was determined in Parliament and is the opposition faction with the majority of members in Parliament,”

Source – sundaynews