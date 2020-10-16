‘SENIOR ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE (ZRP) OFFICERS HAVE LAUNCHED a massive witchhunt against perceived moles leaking information about their underhand dealings involving bosses stationed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)’.

This comes after the Zimbabwe Independent reported two weeks ago that an alleged underground syndicate comprising top police officers and civilians involved in the trafficking of drugs and firearms, had been busted after a tip off to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu).

The Sacu is housed under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office and complements the work of the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Sources told the Independent this week that some junior officers have been threatened with transfers to remote areas as punishment for spying on their bosses.

A report has since been made to Sacu on that issue.

Sources said the arrest of CID boss Chrispen Charumbira triggered plotting and counter-plotting within the police where some officers expected to testify against their bosses have since been targeted for transfers.

This is despite the fact that some junior officers at CID recently approached police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga seeking protection in the event that they testified against their bosses.

“There has been a lot of victimisation of junior officers over the past few weeks and we are informed some officers set to testify in court against the bosses are being threatened or have since been informed of looming transfers,” a police source said.

“The witnesses have since reported the matter internally where an investigation is currently being carried out. Another report was also filed to Sacu,” the source said.

Another source said: “There is also a team of detectives willing to testify against top police bosses on allegations that they are being assigned to protect private individuals for instance those involved in gold dealing and in return the money will be paid to the top cops. This has been the trend where one aspiring Zanu-PF councilor (name withheld) is enjoying protection services from a detective sergeant stationed at the CID Homicide department.”

“SACU has since engaged CG Matanga on the matter of concerning victimisation of witnesses and there is a huge possibility of more heads rolling in very high places within the organisation,” the source further said.

Contacted for comment this week, Sacu head Tabani Mpofu confirmed receiving the report but would not shed more light saying doing so would jeopardise investigations.

Some of the police officers implicated in the criminal activities include assistant commissioners, superintendents and inspectors. – the independent