SERIAL ARMED ROBBER Liberty Mupamhanga (29) seeks bail

Another of the country’s serial armed robbers Liberty Mupamhanga (29) who exchanged gunfire with a police crack team in an attempt to evade arrest with his other accomplices in Beitbridge last year has applied for bail pending trial at the High Court.

The robbers were later arrested in a dramatic fashion along with Musa Taj-Abul, Beitbridge-based police officer Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Charles Lundu (47) all of Harare.

Mupamhanga is currently at the High Court.

The gang is linked to a number of armed robberies, including the famous Mashwede case in Harare. Police swooped on the seven suspected robbers and their police officer host in the Mashavire area, now known as Tshitaudze suburbs.

This week his other accomplice and former Masvingo Central Police Officer Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29) also approached the High Court seeking bail. Herald