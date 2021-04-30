- STATE-OWNED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY, TelOne, has retrenched more than 180 workers whose qualifications it says did not meet the standard for its evolution into the digital world.
- BENJAMIN HANNAM, THE FIRST BRITISH POLICE OFFICER to be convicted of a terrorism offence, being part of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group has been jailed for four years and four months. Benjamin Hannam was found guilty on 1 April of membership of the extreme-right group National Action, which he left before joining the Met. The 22-year-old was also convicted of possessing documents useful to a terrorist and of fraud over lies on his police application. He was jailed at the Old Bailey for four years and four months.
- SERIAL ARMED ROBBER Liberty Mupamhanga (29) seeks bail
- Zim gvt orders a non-governmental organisation to cease operations, as the state is targets NGOs it believes are pushing a political agenda.
- HOW MNANGAGWA BOUGHT a US$18milion Airbus H215 helicopter using a third party to circumvent sanctions imposed on the country by the European Union (EU), which imply that Airbus cannot directly do business with the government.
Another of the country’s serial armed robbers Liberty Mupamhanga (29) who exchanged gunfire with a police crack team in an attempt to evade arrest with his other accomplices in Beitbridge last year has applied for bail pending trial at the High Court.
The robbers were later arrested in a dramatic fashion along with Musa Taj-Abul, Beitbridge-based police officer Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Charles Lundu (47) all of Harare.
Mupamhanga is currently at the High Court.
The gang is linked to a number of armed robberies, including the famous Mashwede case in Harare. Police swooped on the seven suspected robbers and their police officer host in the Mashavire area, now known as Tshitaudze suburbs.
This week his other accomplice and former Masvingo Central Police Officer Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29) also approached the High Court seeking bail. Herald