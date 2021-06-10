- Serious water woes have hit Norton Town following the cutting off of water supplies by Harare City Council over a US$2 million debt.
- The Kariba district Covid-19 taskforce to swoop on houseboat gigs, bottle stores and shebeens after a current surge in covid-19 infections.
- ZIMBABWE recorded 17 Covid-19 deaths in the last three days, while 111 new cases were reported yesterday.
- A MUM AND and her 3 children died when she steered her car on to the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on with a lorry, just months after the family lost everything in a fire at their home, an inquest has heard.
- A gang of seven men mudered a man at Shangani Business Centre in Fort Rixon with an axe, bricks, bottles and a spanner
Serious water woes have hit Norton Town following the cutting off of water supplies by Harare City Council over a US$2 million debt.
Norton Town Council secretary Mr Kizito Muhomba has confirmed, but could not give the exact figures of the debt.
“We are making a payment plan. We will need some time to clear the debt, as it is huge,” he said.
Mr Muhomba however, said the bills per month have lately become astronomical. Sources say the debt is estimated to be over US$2 million debt. herald