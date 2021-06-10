Serious water woes have hit Norton Town following the cutting off of water supplies by Harare City Council over a US$2 million debt.

Norton Town Council secretary Mr Kizito Muhomba has confirmed, but could not give the exact figures of the debt.
“We are making a payment plan. We will need some time to clear the debt, as it is huge,” he said.
Mr Muhomba however, said the bills per month have lately become astronomical. Sources say the debt is estimated to be over US$2 million debt. herald

